Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 3,934 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,722,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 14.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of MMYT opened at $24.07 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -126.68 and a beta of 1.21.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

