Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 346 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $502.06 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $574.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.