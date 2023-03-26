Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8 %

JCI stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

