Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 929 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MET opened at $54.35 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

