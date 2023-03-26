Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $26,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CommScope by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 43,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CommScope by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CommScope Stock Up 0.8 %

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $6.02 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

