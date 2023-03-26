Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 277,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 191,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,234,000.

Shares of TPHD opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.35.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

