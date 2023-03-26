Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 252 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after buying an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,120,000 after buying an additional 1,534,728 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,088,000 after buying an additional 225,301 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

