Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.0 %

CAH opened at $70.37 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

