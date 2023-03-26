Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

