Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

SPGI stock opened at $334.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.82. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

