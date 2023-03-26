Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
VIXM stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28.
