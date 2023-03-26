Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,590,000 after purchasing an additional 382,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,607,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $198.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $242.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

