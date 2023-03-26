Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $1,315,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,684 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,596.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,357,997.10.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total value of $1,356,791.14.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $1,426,047.70.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,402,445.34.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,420,276.32.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50.

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $1,510,551.04.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $1,492,203.22.

On Friday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $1,447,841.12.

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,392,539.24.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.4 %

TEAM opened at $152.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.05. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $318.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of -110.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

