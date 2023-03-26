Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $348,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $151,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $252,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock opened at $309.16 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

