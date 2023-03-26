Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $223.90 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.72.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

