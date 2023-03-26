Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -363.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
