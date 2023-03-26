Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1,481.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $502.06 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

