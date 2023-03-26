Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

