Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 783,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

