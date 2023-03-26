James M. Zemlyak Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SF stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,894,000 after purchasing an additional 576,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

