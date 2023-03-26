iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

