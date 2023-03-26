Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 243.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $184,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.12 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.