Insight Folios Inc Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,178 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

