Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -363.44, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

