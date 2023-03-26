Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 138 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

