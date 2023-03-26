Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

