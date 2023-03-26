GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GATX by 6.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GATX by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in GATX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 18.6% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GATX during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Insider Activity

GATX Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.05. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

