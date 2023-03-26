Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 5,478 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

RF opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.