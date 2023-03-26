Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.