Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

XOM stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $421.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

