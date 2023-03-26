Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.07.

Entergy Stock Up 3.3 %

ETR opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.75. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

