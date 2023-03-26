Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 598 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Stock Performance

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.