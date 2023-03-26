Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 283,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

DELL stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.