Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 599,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 224,016 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 140,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 261,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114,478 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 219,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

