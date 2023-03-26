Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

NYSE:BAC opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 48,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

