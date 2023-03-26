Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -363.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

