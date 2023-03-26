Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQGet Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.
  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70.
  • On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76.
  • On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06.
  • On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01.
  • On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01.
  • On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54.
  • On Wednesday, December 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

