Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81.

Block Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

