Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 46.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 55.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.8 %

AMCR stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

