Allworth Financial LP Purchases 196 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $644.88 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $704.28 and its 200 day moving average is $680.46. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

