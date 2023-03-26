Allworth Financial LP Acquires 824 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kellogg by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 236,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 195,712 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Kellogg by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.47 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

