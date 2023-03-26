Allworth Financial LP Acquires 515 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $211.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

