624 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $456.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.68.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

