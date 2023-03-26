4,300 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,528,000 after buying an additional 26,282 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 57.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 414,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 150,776 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Peel Hunt started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

