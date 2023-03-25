United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $193,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $193,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total value of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,003.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,400 shares of company stock worth $48,933,573. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

