Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,052 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

TFC opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

