TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135,407 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.01% of TravelCenters of America worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at $16,179,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at $11,404,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 40.3% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 612,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,005,000 after acquiring an additional 175,902 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 176.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 111.5% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 115,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 60,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $86.68.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

