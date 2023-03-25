The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.