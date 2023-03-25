T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $142.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average of $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

