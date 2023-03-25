Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 453.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,291 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,355,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,755,000 after buying an additional 350,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

