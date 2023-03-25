State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 518 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,812,000 after buying an additional 190,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 158.9% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,008,000 after buying an additional 1,530,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 6.0 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $29.26 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.